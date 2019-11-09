It’s ironic – and I admit more than a bit bizarre – that just as the Senate and the House voted to pass the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, making animal cruelty and torture on federal property or in interstate commerce an enforceable crime as well as cracking down on the sexual abuse of animals, child abuse has hit the headlines.

There already is a federal law prohibiting the sale or distribution of films or videos of animals being crushed, burned or tortured. But there was nothing prohibiting the actual torture of the animals. Now there is.

The bill now goes to President Trump for his signature.

While this goes on, there is another instance of cruelty taking place in Texas. But this one has nothing to do with animals. It does have to do with a human being, a little boy. And while it has drawn horrified gasps across the country, the issue is still not resolved.

Bottom line, the state of Texas is embroiled in a horrendous case of child cruelty.

Of course, there are those who would say I’m being an extremist by calling the case of 7-year-old James Younger one of “child cruelty.”

What would you call a situation in which a mother decides that her little male child – one of twin boys – is actually a “girl”? In fact, the mother started calling the child a girl when he was 3 years old, making him wear girls clothes and painting his fingernails. The child, now 7, was enrolled in kindergarten as a girl and told to respond to the name “Luna.”

The goal of the mother, Anne Georgulas, a pediatrician, is to transition the child into a girl, and she has been taking him to a “gender clinic.” The mother’s long-range plans for the child include “chemical castration via puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones,” beginning at age 8 or 9, and ultimately surgery, which means she plans to castrate her son.

The father, Jeffrey Younger, has fought this consistently, in public and in the courts. Earlier rulings were against him, including a total gag order.

In addition, the court ruled that the mother had sole custody and decision-making power for the child. However, when these details were made public, the outrage was enormous. The case went back to the courts and the rulings were modified so that the father will be included in medical decisions and the parents will have joint conservatorship.

However, now the judge has ordered that the gag order apply to both parents and not just the father. In addition, the father will not be required to pay any legal fees.

While all this transpires, the state has become involved, with the Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services reviewing the case. In addition, legislation has been proposed to prohibit the use of puberty blockers for children under 18.

An interesting aspect of this is that when the child is with his father, he prefers to use his given name, James, and dress like a boy.

And it turns out that Anne Georgulas is not actually the biological mother of James and his twin Jude. The children were born through in vitro fertilization, though the mother is only trying to “transition” James.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, didn’t mince words in his summation of the case.

“This is horrifying and tragic. For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse,” Cruz said.

The senator told the Dallas Morning News: “A 7-year old doesn’t have the maturity to make profound decisions like this. The State of Texas should protect this child’s right to choose – as an informed, mature person – and not be used as a pawn in a left-wing political agenda.”

We’ll see. And the beat goes on.