AGED 90 AND STILL TAKING COCAINE…

AGED 90 AND STILL TAKING COCAINE…
The number of older people treated for cocaine-related disorders has soaredGETTY

Pensioners aged 90 and over are being admitted to hospital after taking cocaine. Ten nonagenarians were admitted with mental disorders “due to the use of cocaine” last year, compared with two a decade ago, NHS Digital figures reveal

A decade ago, 45 people a year aged 60 or over were treated in hospital in England for cocaine-related disorders. The number treated has soared to 379.

Experts say the rise in the number of older people taking drugs and ending up in hospital was due to existing users living longer, the increasing purity of the drug as well as falling prices.

Dr Emily Finch of the addictions faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists described the rise as “deeply worrying”.

She added: “Many people don’t realise…

