Alabama gave their fans an incredible hype video for the LSU game.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers have a showdown for the ages on the books today, and that means the hype video game is going to be off the charts.

As you all know, you can’t come at me with weak hype videos. If a program is going to drop a hype video for a big matchup, then it better be damn good. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Luckily for Alabama fans, this one didn’t disappoint one bit. Give it a watch below. It might give you goosebumps.

My friends, that’s about as good as it gets when it comes to the hype video game. I hate the Crimson Tide, but that video was awesome.

I’m cheering for LSU in this game (embrace the chaos), but that hype video has be thinking Nick Saban’s squad might win.

Win your battle. Win your match.

Impose your will. One on one.

Winner Take All. pic.twitter.com/IWnJncYGPs — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 7, 2019

This game is going to be a fist fight between two powerhouse programs, and I can’t wait. This is what college football fans dream about.

Tune in at 3:30 EST on CBS to watch the Tigers and Crimson Tide battle it out. It’s going to be extremely fun.