(BREITBART) Animal rights extremists have verbally abused blind people for having guide dogs, claiming the labradors should be “running free in the fields”.

Blind men have told SVT this week how strangers have confronted them while they were out with their assistance animals.

Fife-native Jonathan Attenborough, who lost his sight five years ago, told the Scottish broadcaster that he was verbally attacked twice while out with his “constant companion” Sam.

