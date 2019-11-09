A Baby Trump balloon protesting the president’s appearance in Alabama on Saturday has been slashed, according to organizers.

Jim Girvan, who is with a group that “adopts” out Baby Trump balloons told The Associated Press that a man approached the 20-foot-tall balloon with a knife. He added that the man was arrested.

The balloon was reportedly stationed in a nearby park while President TrumpDonald John TrumpKey impeachment witnesses to know as public hearings begin Centrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren’s agenda Nunes demands Schiff testify behind closed doors in Trump impeachment inquiry MORE attended a collegiate football game.

Robert Kennedy, who brought the balloon to Tuscaloosa, Ala., told the AP that he has gone with the balloon to events and never seen it attacked before.

“It is rare to get that kind of anger,” Kennedy said.

The wire service noted that a Baby Trump balloon has been stabbed in London.

The Baby Trump balloon often appears at events in protests of Trump.

The Hill has reached out to Tuscaloosa police for comment.

Trump received a warm reception at the Alabama-Louisiana State game Saturday, which he attended with several Alabama lawmakers.