On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is “the happiest person” over former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s reported entry into the 2020 race and that Bloomberg jumping in increases the likelihood that either Warren or Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will be the nominee.

Brooks stated, “I think the happiest person tonight has to be Elizabeth Warren. The entrance of another moderate into the race has to dilute the moderate vote. It has to make it more likely that Warren and Sanders will be the nominee.”

