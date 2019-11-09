(ECONOMIC POLICY JOURNAL) Well, you knew this was going to happen.

Thanks to all kinds of regulations, the California power company with a state-granted monopoly, PG&E, and other monopoly power companies in other regions, are resorting to shutting off power to millions when there is a threat that high winds may knockdown wires and cause fires.

The state has reacted, not by opening up the regions to more competition, which would most certainly include power suppliers who would provide the correct type of power lines to the high wind regions that would not be susceptible to the winds.

Instead, California Governor Gavin Newsom is going more statist.

He has named a new energy czar, Ana Matosantos.

