(TOWNHALL) On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced federal indictments against four individuals arrested in connection with the killing of El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy Brian Ishmael. The charges handed down today relate to the illegal cultivation of marijuana and illegal discharge of a firearm, but the new indictments confirm the two suspects previously arrested for the killing of Deputy Ishmael were in the country illegally.

On October 23rd, Deputy Brian Ishmael was killed and another deputy wounded after responding to a call about stolen marijuana crops at a private residence. Deputy Ishmael was shot and killed after immediately coming under fire by an unknown number of people. The injured deputy was taken to a local hospital and released after undergoing surgery.

