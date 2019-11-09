Ohio State star Chase Young might be suspended for as many as four games.

Young is not playing today against Maryland because of a small loan reportedly used to get his girlfriend to the Rose Bowl. The money was paid back to a family friend, but it’s still keeping him off of the field.

According to Kirk Herbstreit on Saturday morning, it’s believed the NCAA will give him a four-game suspension, which could be reduced to only two games upon appeal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Again from @CollegeGameDay this am Chase Young suspended 4 games based on the AMOUNT that was provided. It is slotted to 4 games. $ was paid back.

VERY IMPORTANT.

OSU will gather intel/appeal and expect to hear back from NCAA next week. My guess 2 games after appeal. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 9, 2019

This is such an embarrassing look for the NCAA. Young took a few hundred dollars to reportedly buy a plane ticket for his girlfriend, and he might now have to sit out four games.

What an absolute joke from the NCAA. The money didn’t come from a booster, he wasn’t getting paid to play and he paid it back.

Why can’t he play immediately? I have no idea, but he absolutely should be back on the field for the Buckeyes.

You know the NCAA screwed up big time when people from all backgrounds and fandoms are coming together to support OSU.

This isn’t some massive scandal. There’s no grand conspiracy going on here in Columbus. This is pretty straight forward, and it’ll be a disgrace if Young gets four games.

Let’s hope he’s back on the field sooner than later. The NCAA, once again, is proving to be a terrible organization.