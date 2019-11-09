Cindy McCain said in a recent interview that her late husband, Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainMeghan McCain to Trump Jr. on ‘The View’: ‘You and your family have hurt a lot of people’ Trump Jr. defends father on ‘The View’: He’s ‘controversial,’ but ‘took on the establishment’ Mark Halperin’s ‘How to Beat Trump’ book sells 502 copies in first week MORE (R-Ariz.), would be “disgusted” by the Republican Party’s current state.

“I think he’d be disgusted with some of the stuff that’s going on,” she said in a CNN interview that will air Saturday evening.

“He’d be railing against what’s going on,” she added of her husband, who was a frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpKey impeachment witnesses to know as public hearings begin Centrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren’s agenda Nunes demands Schiff testify behind closed doors in Trump impeachment inquiry MORE. “I think John provided a lot of cover for other members. And when he would do it, then they could get behind him kind of thing. And I’m not seeing that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked why other members of the party aren’t challenging the president, McCain cited their chances at reelection.

“I understand what it means to get reelected. But at some point, you have to do what you were elected to do, and that is represent the country, as well as your local people,” she said. “But I think John would be — I know he’d be terribly upset by this whole thing.”

The former Arizona senator died after battling brain cancer last year.

During Trump’s presidency, McCain frequently criticized him. He also went against Trump’s desire to repeal the Affordable Care Act and was a crucial swing vote to uphold the legislation.

Trump has continued to attack McCain after his death.