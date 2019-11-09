In a motion for summary judgment, Oklahoma police officers are claiming immunity from prosecution for their harsh treatment of an African-American suspect who contends he followed their orders.

The Muskogee officers threw Jeriel Edwards to the ground, tasered him, held him down with knees in the back and put him in a chokehold that “rendered him unconscious and required his hospitalization for three days,” according to Rutherford Institute attorneys who filed a Fourth Amendment lawsuit against the police department.

“If you ask police what Americans should do to stay alive during encounters with law enforcement, they will tell you to comply, cooperate, obey, not resist, not argue, not make threatening gestures or statements, avoid sudden movements, and submit to a search of their person and belongings,” said constitutional attorney John W. Whitehead, president of the Rutherford Institute.

“The problem is what to do when compliance is not enough. How can you maintain the illusion of freedom when daily, Americans are being shot, stripped, searched, choked, beaten and tasered by police for little more than daring to frown, smile, question, challenge an order or merely exist?” he said.

TRENDING: Years before complaint, whistleblower’s lawyer vowed to ‘get rid’ of Trump

The legal team recounted the incident:

“On October 25, 2016, Jeriel Edwards was sitting in his car in the parking lot of a Muskogee Wendy’s restaurant when he was approached by a city of Muskogee police officer who ordered Edwards to put the car in park and provide his identification. Body and dashboard camera video of the encounter shows that the officer made the request even though he already knew Edwards’ identity. The officer then ordered Edwards to get out of the vehicle and remove his hands from his pockets. Edwards complied with all the officer’s orders. At this time, a second Muskogee police officer arrived at the scene. As Edwards exited the vehicle, he was ordered to face the vehicle and place his hands behind his back. At this point one of the officers grabbed Edwards’ right arm while the other officer shoved him into the corner of the car door, followed by the officers aggressively grabbing Edwards’ upper body and pushing his head into the corner of the car door as they attempted to place his hands behind his back. One officer then told Edwards to get to the ground, but before he could do so, the officers slammed him to the pavement. As the officers pushed Edwards’ head and neck to the ground, they also placed a knee on his body to pin him to the ground. Edwards repeatedly asked why the officers were abusing him, but got no answer. Instead, the first officer fired a taser at Edwards as he lay on the ground. A third officer arrived on the scene and made two striking motions at Edwards, the impact of which can be heard on the body camera video. A fourth officer arrived at the scene and put Edwards in a chokehold. As the four officers dragged Edwards to the ground, another joined the fray and held Edwards down by digging his knee into his body. Edwards lost consciousness en route to the hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

A Fourth Amendment lawsuit ensued, and now in their motion filed Oct. 28, the officers are insisting they should be protected.

The U.S. District Court in Oklahoma responded to the officers’ motion: “The tactics and methods employed by the defendants against Edward were clearly excessive, disproportionate and objectively unreasonable under the circumstances the defendants confronted, and case law specifically addressed the unconstitutional nature of the force employed by the defendants.”

Rutherford said in its complaint: “That each of these tactics has been found to be excessive and unreasonable as to a prone, subdued arrestee means that the defendants were on notice that their combined use of them against Edwards was a violation of the Fourth Amendment.”

Rutherford lawyers pointed out to the court that video recordings “demonstrate a brutalization of Edwards by the several defendants that was wholly outside the bounds of legitimate policy activity and unwarranted by any standard.”

“A disoriented Edwards was smashed against his car, had his arms twisted, thrown to the ground and piled on by the defendants despite his attempts to comply with their requests to investigate the matter and take him into custody,” the court was told. “While on the ground, Edwards face and body were shoved into the pavement by the officers with their bodies and knees, he was punched numerous times in the rib area, he was put in a chokehold, he was tasered, and was struck additional times with a fist and an object wielded by one of the officers.”

At least eight officers were part of the arrest at one point.

There is no explanation for why the officers originally contacted Edwards.