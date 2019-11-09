(CNN) Attorney Alan Dershowitz has countersued a woman who claims he sexually abused and defamed her, claiming she defamed and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on him.

The woman, Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, says she was a victim of multimillionaire alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and that Dershowitz had sex with her. Epstein died in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges; the New York City medical examiner determined he had died by suicide.

Dershowitz claims Giuffre “conspired with her lawyers to publish her false and defamatory claims of and concerning Dershowitz with a knowing or reckless disregard of their falsity,” according to the lawsuit. “She has done so with the specific intent and design that her statements be a source for the media so that the media will publish her false allegations of and concerning Dershowitz that he had sex with her while she was underage as part of Epstein’s criminal sex trafficking of minors.”

