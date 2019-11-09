Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) took a veiled shot at Joe Biden (D) in a fundraising email on Friday, implying that his critique that the Democrat nominee should not hold an “angry unyielding viewpoint” is sexist in nature.

“I am angry and I own it,” Warren declared in an email blast on Friday. However, her response was not geared toward her GOP foe, President Trump. Rather, it was a response to the recent remarks, primarily, from Biden.

The back and forth began following the rollout of Warren’s $52 trillion Medicare for All plan. Biden’s campaign immediately shredded what it called the “mathematical gymnastics” used in the proposal. Warren responded to the critique, calling out Biden by name and suggesting that he was using “Republican talking points.”

“Democrats are not going to win by repeating Republican talking points and by dusting off the points of view of the giant insurance companies and the giant drug companies who don’t want to see any change in the law that will bite into their profits,” she told reporters:

Warren re Biden campaign calling her M4A “mathematical gymnastics” She cites numbers from Obama economists “if Joe Biden doesnt like that I’m just not sure where he’s going.” She adds any Dem who defends insurance profits “I think theyre running in the wrong presidential primary” pic.twitter.com/LdhyRrlWKz — Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) November 1, 2019

Biden responded in a Medium post on Tuesday, defending his record of fighting for the Democrat Party.

“The other day I was accused by one of my opponents of running in the wrong primary. Pretty amazing. On one level, it is kind of funny,” he began, addressing Warren without mentioning her name:

But at another level these kinds of attacks are a serious problem. They reflect an angry unyielding viewpoint that has crept into our politics. If someone doesn’t agree with you — it’s not just that you disagree — that person must be a coward or corrupt or a small thinker.

Warren hit back on Friday, subtly attributing his response to sexism.

“Over and over, we are told that women are not allowed to be angry. It makes us unattractive to powerful men who want us to be quiet,” Warren’s email read.

The former vice president denied the implication during an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Friday.

“The strong women in my life are angry — they get angry about things. That has nothing to do with it,” he explained.

“It had nothing to do with that,” he continued. “It had to do with the fact that it started off and she said, you know, Biden is running in the wrong primary because I disagreed, disagree with her Medicare for All proposal.”