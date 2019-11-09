In 2016, I was one of a small number of pundits who predicted that Donald Trump would win the presidential election. This was not because I fully appreciated Trump’s appeal to voters; rather, because I had been saying for years that Hillary Clinton would never be president. She was an appallingly bad candidate, which her party inexplicably failed to understand.

I am now ready to say the same about Elizabeth Warren: she will never be president. She, too, is a terrible candidate, incorporating most of Hillary’s flaws and none of her modest virtues. If I had to choose between being locked in a cell for four years with Hillary Clinton or Elizabeth Warren, I would choose Hillary. Hands down. Warren makes Hillary look warm and fuzzy.

Here are some more specific reasons why Warren’s candidacy is doomed to failure:

l) Pretty much everyone now understands that Warren’s “Medicare For All” proposal will bankrupt America, require confiscatory taxes on the middle class, and destroy the stock market, among its other evils. The plan is so bad that leaders of the financial industry (“Wall Street”) have warned that if Warren is the Democrats’ nominee, they will support President Trump. For Wall Street to support a Republican is almost unthinkable, but if the Democrats nominate Warren, it will happen.

2) Warren is all in on taxing Americans to pay for health care for illegal aliens: Elizabeth Warren Confirms Her Medicare For All Plan Will Cover Illegal Immigrants. This will cost her countless votes.

3) Warren is now contemplating suspending all deportations of illegal immigrants, apparently including those who commit violent crimes. This would be a violation of her oath of office even more profound than Barack Obama’s. More important, it is deeply unpopular.

4) Warren has bought into the most outré elements of the Democrats’ increasingly weird coalition. This was her response to the question, “Who (or what) are (or is) the backbone of our democracy?” One can imagine how Democrats of prior generations might have answered that question. This was Warren’s response:

Thank you, @BlackWomxnFor! Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly. I’m committed to fighting alongside you for the big, structural change our country needs. https://t.co/KqWsVoRYMb — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

Elizabeth Warren, RIP. You, like Hillary, will never be president. And to Democrats I say: nominate her. Please!