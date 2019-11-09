Incoming Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf will hand over the issue of H-1B visas to another administration official due to his prior role as an outsourcing lobbyist, Breitbart News has learned.

Last week, President Trump confirmed that he would be temporarily appointing Wolf to head DHS despite his background as a registered lobbyist for NASSCOM, a corporate leader in the outsourcing industry that lobbies for endless H-1B foreign visa workers to replace American workers.

Wolf, though, will be delegating the issue of H-1B visas, according to a senior administration official. The official said the issue of H-1B visas will be put in the hands of a yet-to-be-determined Trump official.

Should Wolf be put in a position where issues regarding H-1B visas fall on him as Acting DHS Secretary, he will delegate the issue, the official told Breitbart News.

The decision by Wolf comes as the Trump administration has received pushback from pro-American worker groups who fear that the appointment will compromise the president’s “Buy American, Hire American” agenda.

Sara Blackwell of Protect U.S. Workers — which represents American workers displaced by the H-1B visa program — asked Trump not to appoint Wolf to the job. Likewise, officials with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) asked that Wolf recuse himself from not only handling the H-1B visa program, but all foreign worker visa issues.

