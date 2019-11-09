Shocking footage has emerged of female jihadis attacking soldiers in revenge for the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi – the first to show women on the ISIS frontline.

The group’s cowardly former leader blew himself up last month during a US raid on his hideout in northern Syria.

Militants afterwards attacked an army outpost in northern Mali and killed 53 soldiers and one civilian, with ISIS claiming responsibility.

Daily Star Online has since obtained video of female terrorists taking part in the assault, recorded by the Islamic State of Greater Sahel (ISGS).

In the disturbing clips, one jihadi totes her rifle in celebration in the immediate aftermath of the massacre.

Another is heard narrating the footage as she rallies round the fanatics.

David Otto, counter-terrorism and organised crime expert at Global Risk International, told Daily Star Online: “This is the first time that we have seen female jihadist fighters on the forefront.

“It shows women are playing not just a passive role, they’re much more active within jihadist ranks – especially in the Sahel.

“ISGS is demonstrating that jihadist fighting is not just for men.”

Earlier this year, the UN warned that jihadi bride stereotypes are causing the group’s female members to be underestimated.

The organisation said only a tiny fraction of an estimated 4,700 female foreign ISIS members had returned to their home countries, compared with their male counterparts.

Mr Otto added: “The idea that women are passive in terms of their roles they play as brides and in recruitment is not valid.

“They are taking the shape of conventional military organisations, in the sense that women and men are inclusive.

“I think this is going to escalate to other groups, who will want to copycat and also show that they are also involving women in active battlefront roles.”

The Mali attack unfolded in a village called Indelimane in the Menaka region, as the terrorists bombarded the troops with shellfire.

A French soldier was killed in a later ambush, also claimed by ISIS, after his vehicle was targeted by an improvised explosive device.

The terror group is likely to attempt further revenge attacks after the death of Baghdadi, experts have warned.

Syrian Democratic Forces claim he was identified and tracked down after an undercover agent obtained his underwear and sent them for a DNA test.

Baghdadi’s sister and her family have since been arrested , and the Turkish government confirmed its security forces have detained his first wife.