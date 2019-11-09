House Republicans will seek the testimony of Hunter Biden, the government whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump, and a range of other witnesses in the upcoming public impeachment hearings that begin next week, Fox News reported.

In addition to Biden and the whistleblower, the GOP will call on:

Devon Archer, the longtime business partner of Hunter Biden

U.S Ambassador Kurt Volker

Nellie Ohr, a former contractor for opposition research firm Fusion GPS

Tim Morrison, the former top presidential advisor on Russia and Europe on the National Security Council

David Hale, former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

Alexandra Chalupa, former Democratic National Committee staffer

“All individuals” whom the whistleblower “replied upon” in drafting “his or her secondhand complaint”

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, announced the list of witnesses in a letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) Saturday morning. Schiff has been tasked with leading the impeachment inquiry proceedings.

“Americans see through this sham impeachment process, despite the Democrats’ efforts to retroactively legitimize it last week,” Nunes wrote in his letter.

“Because the Democrats’ resolution unfairly restricts Minority rights and because you have provided no information about which witnesses you may invite to testify at future hearings not yet scheduled, we reserve our right to request additional witnesses, if necessary, as you announce additional hearings,” he added. “Your failure to fulfill Minority witness requests shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process.”

The impeachment resolution passed last week requires that Schiff and the Democratic majority approve all Republican witness requests. That means, essentially, that Schiff has sole power over who will testify during the public hearings.

In response, Schiff issued a statement Saturday saying that he would consider the GOP’s list — but that he would not continue “sham” investigations into the Biden’s, the Washington Examiner reported.

Schiff’s statement is a signal that he will reject the GOP’s witness to call Hunter Biden as a witness when the public hearings begin next Wednesday.

“This inquiry is not, and will not serve, however, as a vehicle to undertake the same sham investigations into the Bidens or 2016 that the President pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit, or to facilitate the President’s effort to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against the whistleblower who courageously raised the initial alarm,” Schiff said.