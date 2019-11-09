The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 1-1 after a 65-52 win over Eastern Michigan on Friday night.

While it might not have been the prettiest of games, my Badgers took care of business. Nathan Reuvers also absolutely balled out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He had 14 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks in the winning effort.

[embedded content]

My guy Kobe King also bounced back in a major way after a tough game against St. Mary’s. He dropped 18 points and had an absolutely monster dunk.

OH MY KOBE‼️ Kobe King rises up and THROWS IT DOWN with authority!#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/druHLQcQCG — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 9, 2019

Does beating Eastern Michigan do much for Wisconsin? No. It doesn’t do much for us at all, but a win is a win.

After a brutal overtime loss to St. Mary’s, we needed to bounce back in a major way. Again, it wasn’t the prettiest of games.

I certainly want to beat smaller schools by a hell of a lot more than 13 points. However, I’m not going to complain about a win during the growing pains portion of the season.

We’ve got McNeese on the 13th, and I absolutely expect that to be a huge win. We’ll see what happens. There’s certainly going to be some growing pains, but that’s what November basketball is for.