(PREMIER) U.S. rapper Kanye West’s first Christian album, “Jesus is King”, has proved to be a record-breaking album in the Christian music industry.

West has become the first artist ever to monopolise the entire top 10 spots on both Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs charts.

On Hot Gospel Songs chart, the rapper dominates the top 11, which is every song on the album.

Read the full story ›