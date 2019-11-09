(LAW & CRIME) A man in New Hampshire attempted to register for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary on Friday using an interesting nickname: “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself.”

Rod Webber is the man in question. His Twitter timeline suggests he’s something of an anarchist–though Webber insists he doesn’t identify with any political party and doesn’t “believe in isms.” He’s also a fairly well-known entity in New Hampshire primary politics due to his perennnial presence and undeniably outsized personality.

