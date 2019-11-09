A man was stabbed to death on Monday night after he reportedly cut in line while waiting to order a Popeyes chicken sandwich, police said on Tuesday, Fox News reported.

“The question my detectives have to answer is: how does a confrontation lead to a homicide in 15 seconds?” Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski told reporters during a news conference.

According to the chief, witnesses at the scene reported that 28-year-old Kevin Davis had been steadily working his way toward the front of the line at the Popeyes restaurant in Maryland when he was confronted at the counter.

“Just after 7:00 a single individual enters that store and then over the next 15 minutes methodically begins cutting in front of other customers until he makes it to the front of that line,” Stawinski described.

“When he arrives at the service counter, another individual who is part of a family confronts him,” he continued. “Fifteen seconds later, the two of them are out in front of the store, a stabbing occurs and an individual’s life is lost.”

Witnesses reported that the men had gotten into a verbal argument before ultimately leaving the restaurant to go outside, where the stabbing occurred.

The suspect allegedly then fled the scene accompanied by a woman who is being treated as a person of interest in the case.

Davis was found by police with multiple stabbing wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he was then succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Authorities have found no evidence to suggest that Davis and the suspect had known one another prior to the incident.

The franchise recently released a new chicken sandwich that has been so popular since its debut that the chain ran out of supplies for a period of time. The sandwich returned to the fast chain Nov. 3, one day before the stabbing.

Because the restaurant was busy, many witnesses were exposed to the violent incident, including several children, Stawinski said.

“What bothers me about this is that there are families and children in this restaurant as this is unfolding and they’ve been exposed to this now as well,” Stawinski told reporters during the news conference.

The chief noted that surveillance video revealed multiple children in the restaurant who were “obviously shocked” at the sight of the argument and subsequent stabbing.

Chief Hank Stawinski Updates Community on a Stabbing at a Local Restaurant on Monday. https://t.co/qrYhxy5kTa — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 5, 2019

“People are asking ‘how can something so pointless occur?'” he continued, after asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect, who is still at large.

A Popeyes spokesperson told Fox News, “We are very sad to hear about the tragedy in Maryland tonight. We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot.”

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.