Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Saturday in a gorgeous black coat and dress combo at the Alabama-LSU game.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long sleeve, button-up jacket that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump on their way to watch the Louisiana State University Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide football game. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair and black high heels.. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

At one point, both FLOTUS and POTUS appeared on the jumbo tron screen at the game and were greeted by loud cheers and chants of “USA, USA.”

Check out some of the moments from the game that have been shared on Twitter.

The stadium erupts when @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS are shown on the screen at the Alabama-LSU football game. pic.twitter.com/LDsARAetOk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 9, 2019

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.