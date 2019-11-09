Two monkeys in Malaysia are living together like a married couple, going to restaurants and sleeping in a human bed.

Male Jk and female Shaki live in Kuala Lumpur, with their owner and animal rescuer Jamil Ismail, where they enjoy all the privileges of domestic life. The two macaque monkeys are often pictured dressed up in human clothes and taken out to enjoy casual dinner dates together, much to the amusement of passersby. Jamil, who specialises in rescuing cats, rescued both of the already tame animals from a life chained up in a cage.

He told Malaymail: “Last time in Panang Jaya, there was a nursery selling flowers and they also sold animals and they had a monkey in the cage. I tried to buy it but it was too expensive. “And then one day when the business went bankrupt, they just released the monkey. “I was coming back from KL early in the morning, and I saw the monkey sitting in the middle of the road, while the cars were passing by on either side.

“I was shocked, so I stopped my motorcycle and I approached him and he didn’t move. So I took him and brought him home. That was JK, he was about one year old at the time. “ It wasn’t long after that Jamil set his mind on finding JK a wife.

“I was thinking ahead, sure I’m not married but the monkey needs it,” he recalled. “So I looked for a partner. “I called my ex-teacher in Perak and asked if there was anyone looking to sell a female monkey and he said yes. “So I went there and bought Shaki and she’s about the same age also. And they’ve both been with me for nine years already.”

But getting the monkeys to adjust to life as a married couple wasn’t easy and it took time to get them used to modern life in a human household.

Married life was also a struggle, but after four-years the pair settled into a more civilised routine.

Jamil said: “Those were the years that they really gave me a headache. It’s like children, yes, but 10 times worse. My whole house was destroyed, I go to Bukit Bintang and they’ll open their cage.

“Everything in my house is upside down, everything in the fridge they will take out, I used to have an aquarium and the fish would end up on the floor.

“But that was just three to four years but after that they became obedient.”

As for those who say dressing monkeys up like humans is cruel Jamil says he does it so people respect them more.

“When people are angry and curse at someone else, they always call them monkey or pig. Why must you say that?” Kamil said. “So I dress (JK and Shaki) up because I don’t want people to see them as the lowest class beings in the world.

“I don’t want people to treat my monkeys as humans, even though a lot of them do, but at least respect them even if they’re animals.”

As well as letting them watch tv, surf the internet, go on sightseeing trips and sleep in a proper human bed together, Jamil changes their clothes and nappies daily.

These cute furry creatures may seem harmless but they can be aggressive and harbour deadly diseases like rabies and herpes.

Macaques in the wild are known to be opportunist thieves and can even gang up and be aggressive to humans.

Their destructive instincts have even been known to drive humans from their own homes.