(DAILY CALLER) An 18-year-old mentally disabled Michigan student alleges that he engaged in oral sex with a school employee, who is also a Democratic activist.

Officials at Oakland International Academy high school in Michigan alerted police on Sept. 18 about the student’s allegations against 37-year-old Ibrahim Aljahim, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The student testified on Oct. 31 that Aljahim allegedly engaged in oral sex with him in a car outside the school, saying that he was “coughing up hair” after the encounter. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Aljahim on two counts of criminal sexual conduct in September, the Detroit Free Press reports.

