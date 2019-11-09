(NBC NEWS) Local prosecutors seized the rifle of a south New Jersey man, accusing him of anti-Semitism and advocating for the killing of Jewish people, according to court documents.

David Greco, a 51-year-old who lives in the Philadelphia suburb of Gloucester Township, was targeted by Camden County prosecutors under a new state law, the “Extreme Risk Protective Order Act,” that allows authorities to seize guns from a person shown to be a potential risk.

A spokeswoman for the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office declined to discuss the case on Friday.

