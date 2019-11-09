The former American ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, told CBS that she believes President Donald Trump did not commit an impeachable offense in his dealings with the Ukraine. According to the news network, Haley also noted she believes the nation’s 45th president will not be removed from office.

In her interview with anchor Norah O’Donnell, Haley said that impeachment for a public official is akin to the death penalty and would be unfair to the president:

“You’re gonna impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen and– and giving money and it wasn’t withheld?” Haley said. “I don’t know what you would impeach him on. And look, Norah, impeachment is, like, the death penalty for a public official.”

Haley told O’Donnell, “When you look at that transcript, there is nothing in the transcript that warrants the ‘death penalty’ for the president.”

The former Trump administration official underscored that the argument for impeachment is weakened by the fact that although the White House asked the Ukrainian government to look into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, the inquiry never occurred. “The Ukrainians never did the investigation,” she said.

Why is Congress making this decision?

Haley added that Americans should have the final word, presumably in the 2020 election, on whether Trump’s actions merit him being removed from office.

“[T]here’s just nothing impeachable there. And more than that, I think the– the biggest thing that bothers me is the American people should decide this. Why [do] we have a bunch of people in Congress making this decision?” the former governor of South Carolina said.

Haley granted CBS the interview in the run-up to the release of her new book, “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace,” which goes on sale this Tuesday. The full exchange will air on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. EST.