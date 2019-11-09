Michael Bloomberg spent $174 per vote to win his third term as New York mayor in 2009 for a total of $102 million. If he spends the same to win the presidency, notes New York Post columnist John Podhoretz, it will cost him $12 billion.

Podhoretz sees that money better spent funding a third-party candidate “that might represent the first real political opening for a political-electoral movement that is neither Democratic nor Republican in 150 years” and could even “help build an apparatus that could live on after him.”

That’s especially since Bloomberg is running as a Democrat, which though popular with his anti-gun and pro-climate change rhetoric, doesn’t make him so big with his past stop-and-frisk policies.

Podhoretz admits, however, that the though Bloomberg may look like a darkhorse, so did Donald Trump just four years ago.

“Not to mention,” he writes, “that if you’d said in November 2016 the choice in the Democratic field would be between the front three of the Junior Varsity Shuffleboard Team at the Del Boca Vista Condo and their very nice, well-spoken nephew, ­everybody would have called you crazy.”