Democratic voters in key swing states want to cast their vote for a moderate Democrat — not a far-left progressive — a new poll released this week revealed.

The New York Times-Siena College poll confirms suspicions that popular Democratic presidential candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) do not have the same general election longevity as moderate Democrats, meaning their path to the White House is much more difficult.

The poll surveyed Democratic voters in six battleground states — Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — and found that Democrats prefer candidates who “promise to find common ground with Republicans” over candidates who “promise to fight for a bold progressive agenda,” 62 percent to 33 percent.

Not only do Democratic voters prefer candidates willing to compromise with Republicans, but they prefer candidates “more moderate” than “more liberal,” 55 percent to 39 percent, the poll found.

More from the Times:

The divisions go beyond ideology and ambition: Older, nonwhite Democrats and those without college degrees strongly favor Mr. Biden. But

younger Democrats of all races prefer Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders, while those with college degrees overwhelmingly prefer Ms. Warren.

Biden is the current Democratic frontrunner with an average of 28 percent of support from Democratic voters, while Warren is second with 20 percent and Sanders trails with 17 percent, according to RealClearPolitics.

However, other polls indicate that Democratic voters are hungry for alternative moderate candidate.

In fact, if Hillary Clinton were to enter the race, she would automatically be in a virtual tie with Biden for the lead in Iowa, a recent poll showed.