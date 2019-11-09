Conan, the military dog injured in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, could be awarded the Purple Heart.

President Donald Trump has reportedly made it clear that he wants to honor Conan with the prestigious award, according to the New York Post.

“It is the president’s desire to honor the dog,” a source told the Post. “They are working out the details.”

U.S. Department of Defense

The president has made his desire to honor Conan clear, but the dog’s military duties have so far interfered with Trump’s plans for a ceremony, the source explained.

“The dog is working, probably involved in missions and everyone wants to keep the dog safe,” the source said. “When there is an opportunity, we can honor him and his handlers and the president is most certainly interested in doing that.”

Currently, Department of Defense regulations prevent animals from earning the Purple Heart, which is awarded to American soldiers who are injured or killed in combat. The rules were changed in 1943 after a dog named Chips earned a Purple Heart for heroic actions in World War II.

But there has been a push to honor Conan, who suffered minor injuries in the raid, with the Purple Heart. Multiple veterans, including Purple Heart recipients, have voiced their support for honoring Conan with the award.