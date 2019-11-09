Officials at the Davis County School District said that they took appropriate disciplinary measures against the principal and a teacher of an elementary school child who was allowed to wear a Nazi costume to a school Halloween parade.

But they did not divulge what those measures are.

Public outrage ensued after photos were taken of the child at Creekside Elementary in Kaysville, Utah, wearing a Nazi costume with a red armband and a swastika insignia.

The photos were posted to a local “Black Lives Matter” group.

Officials initially placed the principal and a teacher under paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Now that investigation has concluded, but officials won’t say what disciplinary measures they took.

“Because the situation involves student and personnel issues — and federal and state law forbids disclosure — the district cannot discuss further details of the investigation or the results of it,” a statement from the district read.

“The Davis School District does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form. Because of that, it continues to apologize for the situation,” the statement added.

Here’s a local news video about the incident:

[embedded content]

Principal, teacher on leave after student wears Hitler costume to school



www.youtube.com

