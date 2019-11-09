Singers John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have remade the 1949 classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” to include consent-friendly, “woke” lyrics suitable for the #MeToo era.

One year following the outrage over the classic Johnny Mercer and Margaret Whiting duet, entitled, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have decided to remake a #MeToo version of the iconic Christmas track that will likely appease the politically correct ears of today.

“What will my friends think, if I have one more drink?” sings Clarkson, to which Legend responds with, “I think they should rejoice, it’s your body and your choice.”

In the song’s new lyrics, Legend even calls for a car after Clarkson sings, “my mama will start to worry, so really I’d better scurry.”

“I’ll call a car and tell them to hurry,” replies Legend. “You driver, his name is Murray.”

Read the full lyrics below:

I really can’t stay — Baby it’s cold outside

I’ve gotta go away — I can call you a ride

This evening has been — I’m so glad that you dropped in

So very nice — Time spent with you is paradise

My mama will start to worry — I’ll call a car and tell them to hurry

My daddy will be pacing the floor — Wait, what do you still live at home for?

So really I’d better scurry — Your driver, his name is Murray

Well, maybe just a half a drink more — We’re both adults, so who’s keeping score?

What will my friends think? — I think they should rejoice

If I have one more drink? — It’s your body and your choice

Oh, you really know how — Your eyes are like starlight now

To cast a spell — One look at you and then I fell

I ought to say no, no, no, sir — Then you really ought to go, go, go

At least I’m gonna say that I tried — Well, Murray, he just pulled up outside

I really can’t stay — I understand, baby Baby, it’s cold outside I simply should go — Text me when you get home

Oh, I’m s’posed to say no — I guess that’s respectable

This welcome has been — I feel lucky that you dropped in

So nice and warm — But you better go before it storms

My sister will be suspicious — Well, gosh your lips look delicious

my brother will be there at the door — Aw, he loves my music, baby, I’m sure

My gossipy neighbor is vicious — I’m a genie, tell me what your wish is

Well maybe just a cigarette more — Aw, that’s something we should probably explore

I’ve got to get home — Oh, baby, I’m well aware

Say lend me a coat? — Keep it, girl, I don’t care

You’ve really been grand — I feel when you touch my hand

But don’t you see? — I want you to stay, it’s not up to me

There’s bound to be talk tomorrow — Well, they can talk but what do they know

At least there’ll be plenty implied — Aw, let them mind their business and go

While John Legend remakes the lyrics to classic tunes from the 1940’s, the singer might also want to examine the lyrics of his own songs, as he may discover some additional content worth revising.

“[I] don’t believe it when you say that you fuckin’ hate me, no. Use your tongue to crucify me,” sings Legend in his song, “What You Do To Me.” “Screaming through the night. Make me love and hate you at the same time. I could stop, I could leave, but no, I don’t wanna.”

“Baby give me one more hour, I want you to stay right there,” begs Legend in his song, “Good Morning.” “Now baby, how can I convince you. I’ll make it so you can’t resist. Whatever else you have to do now, it can’t be half as good as this. I’ll chase you underneath the sheets, love, and I won’t let you get away.”

“Baby, open your mind, while I close the door,” sings Legend in a third song, entitled, “Cross The Line.” “Baby won’t you be mine? Time that I take you home girl. Tonight’s the night, to cross the line.”

