House Republicans have proposed multiple witnesses for the upcoming public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump, including former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the Ukraine whistleblower.

Fox News exclusively reported Saturday morning that Republican provided a list of proposed witnesses to call for the impeachment inquiry, but it is unclear how many will actually be approved by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and other Democrats. The recently approved impeachment inquiry rules give Schiff and Democrats the party to approve or disapprove of any proposed witnesses.

Given Schiff’s track record, it is likely none of the witnesses proposed by Republicans will be called to testify.

“Americans see through this sham impeachment process, despite the Democrats’ efforts to retroactively legitimize it last week,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, wrote in a letter to Schiff.

“To provide transparency to your otherwise opaque and unfair process, and after consultation with [House Oversight Committee] Ranking Member Jim Jordan and [House Foreign Affairs Committee] Ranking Member Michael McCaul, the American people deserve to hear from the following witnesses in an open setting,” Nunes’ letter continued, according to Fox News.

The top two names on the list were Hunter Biden, who received a lucrative board position on a Ukraine energy company while his father was in office, and the whistleblower who claimed Trump demanded a quid pro quo from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. A transcript of the call showed Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor” relating to cooperation with a U.S. investigation into the origins of the claims that Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Trump also brought up the Bidens on the call, though Zelensky has said he did not feel pressure to investigate them.

Fox News reported that Republicans have also requested Hunter Biden’s long-time business partner Devon Archer also be questioned about Biden’s dealings with Ukraine. Republicans also want “more than half a dozen source” cited by the whistleblower in his or her complaint be called to testify, as well as Alexandra Chalupa. Chalupa was a Ukrainian-American consultant who helped the Democratic National Committee dig up dirt on then-candidate Trump.

Republicans also want Nellie Ohr, a Fusion GPS researcher married to Department of Justice attorney Bruce Ohr. The Ohr’s were central players in the allegations that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

“Because the Democrats’ resolution unfairly restricts Minority rights and because you have provided no information about which witnesses you may invite to testify at future hearings not yet scheduled, we reserve our right to request additional witnesses, if necessary, as you announce additional hearings,” Nunes wrote in his letter to Schiff. “Your failure to fulfill Minority witness requests shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process.”

Nunes has also called on Schiff himself to testify regarding his and his office’s contacts with the Ukraine whistleblower. Schiff had previously said the whistleblower’s testimony was important, but changed his tune once it was reported that the whistleblower contacted Schiff’s staff prior to filing his or her complaint.