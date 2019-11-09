House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA), in consultation with other GOP leaders, released a list on Saturday of witnesses they want to testify, including the anonymous “whistleblower” whose complaint prompted the impeachment inquiry.

“Because President Trump should be afforded an opportunity to confront his accusers, the anonymous whistleblower should testify,” he wrote.

Moreover, given the multiple discrepancies between the whistleblower’s complaint and the closed-door testimony of the witnesses, it is imperative that the American people hear definitively how the whistleblower developed his or her information, and who else the whistleblower may have fed the information he or she gathered and how that treatment of classified information may have led to the false narrative being perpetrated by the Democrats during this process.

The requested witnesses also includes Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma earning up to $83,000 a month while his father was vice president and in charge of the Ukraine portfolio. Former Vice President Joe Biden has famously talked about forcing Ukraine to fire its chief prosecutor — who was investigating Burisma — by threatening to withhold $1 billion in aid for Ukraine.

It also includes Alexandra Chalupa, the Ukrainian-American Democratic National Committee operative who worked with Ukrainian officials to obtain dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign, according to Politico.

Also requested is Nellie Ohr, the wife of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, who worked for Fusion GPS on their dossier of Trump. Ohr gathered information from sources in Ukraine, including from former Ukrainian parliamentarian Sehiy Leshchenko.

Republicans also requested for Devin Archer, Biden’s long-term business partner who also served as a fellow board member of Burisma, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, former NSC official Tim Morrison, Trump’s former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, and anyone the “whistleblower” relied on in writing his second-hand complaint.

The list is in the format of an official letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is conducting the inquiry.

“We expect that you will call each of the witnesses listed above to ensure that the Democrats’ ‘impeachment inquiry’ treats the President with fairness, as promised by Speaker Pelosi,” said the letter, signed by Nunes.

“Your failure to fulfill Minority requests shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process,” he added.

The list of requested witnesses follows a previous letter by Nunes requesting that Schiff himself testify, since his staff has had interactions with the “whistleblower,” which he initially obscured.

Read a copy of the most recent letter here:

GOP Letter requesting impeachment inquiry witnesses by Kristina Wong on Scribd

