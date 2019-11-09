In a chilling conversation on “The Van Maren Show,” a doctor says she deeply regrets having performed 500 to 1,000 abortions throughout her career. “I killed a lot more people than Ted Bundy,” she said.

The retired OB-GYN, Dr. Kathi Aultman, told host Jonathon Van Maren that her first ethical concerns came during her medical training when she realized she was attempting to save unborn babies who were the same age as those she was aborting. “That was the only time that I had reservations, but I was able to tuck it in the back of my brain and forget about it. It wasn’t until I had my baby that I began to see the fetus as a human being for the first time.”

Dr. Aultman, is now a national advocate for pro-life legislation. She has testified before Congress, including at the “End Infanticide: Examining the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” hearing.

[embedded content]

Dr. Kathi Aultman’s Conversion Story: From Abortion Provider to Pro-Life Advocate



www.youtube.com



‘Science is really on pro-life side’

In an interview with the Daily Signal, Dr. Aultman said her mind changed on abortion when she realized the practice dehumanizes unborn babies in a fashion similar to the horrors perpetrated by Germany Nazis.

I read an article that compared abortion to the Holocaust, and it was the big “a-ha” moment for me when I realized that here I was killing all these people because I didn’t consider them to be human beings. And that’s how the Germans were. They did not consider the Jews and the Russians and the other people that they exterminated to be human beings. And from that point on, I became pro-life and actually answered an email that I got asking if there would be anyone willing to go to Congress and testify.

The retired doctor also noted that pro-abortion arguments run counter to scientific evidence:

[S]cience is really on the pro-life side. There actually is no other place that we can define the beginning of life other than when a sperm and an egg meet. We know that these babies develop quickly, and that they feel pain, and yet the media never [report] that kind of stuff. It’s always pooh-poohed or told it’s a blatant lie so that people aren’t aware. So many times when I have spoken to people, they are absolutely appalled when babies beyond five months are being aborted. They think, “Well, that doesn’t happen. Oh, it’s only in the first trimester.” And I think the vast majority of Americans do not approve of abortions past the first trimester, especially when you’re dismembering them to get them out.

Dr. Aultman told Van Maren she is remorseful for past line of work. “I never even thought about the pain the baby was experiencing as it was having its arms and legs pulled off and that makes me really sad.”

Over 11,000 late-term abortions per year

The Guttmacher Institute reported in September that 862,320 abortions were formed in the United States in 2017, a 7 percent drop from 926,190 in 2014. Excluding miscarriages, the report noted that 18 percent of pregnancies are terminated each year.

Although at least one 21-week-old baby has been born prematurely and saved, the Guttmacher study notes that 1.3 percent of abortions happen at or after 21 weeks. This means an estimated 11,210 unborn babies are aborted each year that may have otherwise been viable. As David French noted in National Review, this figure is comparable to the number of murders committed using firearms during the same period.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, a 2013 study stated that most late-term abortions are not performed for reasons related to the health of the mother or the fetus. “[D]ata suggest that most women seeking later terminations are not doing so for reasons of fetal anomaly or life endangerment.”