Actor and left-wing activist Robert De Niro told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on a Saturday appearance on AM Joy that the impeachment of President Trump must “move forward,” otherwise, “we’re letting him get away with something.”

The Joker actor, who is notoriously anti-Trump, told Reid during an appearance on the network that Congress must move forward with the partisan impeachment inquiry because the president “has done something wrong” and “has to pay for that.”

“If we don’t go through [with] this impeachment inquiry, we’re letting him get away with something…we just gotta move forward and take our chances,” De Niro said.

“He has done something wrong. He has to pay for that,” he said of Trump.

[embedded content]

The two also discussed De Niro’s latest mob movie, The Irishman, which prompted Reid to compare Trump to a “gangster” who may be “behaving at the behest of gangsters, like the leader of Russia.” The Goodfellas star argued that Trump is “not even a good gangster” and “wouldn’t last long” in that world.

“I have no idea why they follow him ’cause he’s not even a good gangster. He can’t even keep his word about anything. I think in the real gangster world, he wouldn’t last long,” Robert De Niro said. “He lasts long in his own little real estate world, where he’s the boss because he’s the boss and he inherited all that money and he’s a fool. In the real world, he wouldn’t last long. That’s my feeling.”

In an appearance at the BFI London Film Festival in October, De Niro slammed Trump and told The Guardian that he is “a gangster president.”

“I can’t wait to see him in jail,” he added.

The Academy Award-winner told British GQ last month that Trump is “beyond a horrible person” and assessed that the president is “worse than we ever thought he would be.”

“He’s beyond a horrible person. I went on television the day after he was elected and I said, ‘I’m willing to give him the beneﬁt of the doubt,’” the actor said. “But he’s worse than we ever thought he would be. He’s an idiot. He’s a fool. He’s a buffoon. He’s silly. He’s tacky. He’s dangerous.”