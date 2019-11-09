Robert Norris, a rancher known for his role as an original “Marlboro Man,” has died at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the age of 90.

The death was first reported by People.

“If any man could be described in three words, for Bob they would be ‘the real deal,” according to his obituary.

“His solid authenticity, whether astride a horse, sitting in a board room, mentoring a child or sharing a moment with a friend, was his personal and professional brand. No doubt it was these quality — along with his tall, ruggedly handsome, lanky good looks — that landed him the unexpected role of the first Marlboro Man on television.”

He eventually abandoned the Marlboro campaign when he had children, claiming his role in the commercials was “setting a poor example” for them, and he was not a smoker, the obit states.

Born in Chicago in 1929, Norris grew up in Illinois, went to college at the University of Kentucky and in June 1950, married Jane Wright, People reported.

The same year, Norris, who came from a family of financiers and lawyers, went into the horse and cattle business after learning the ranching business from an uncle.

By 1953, the couple moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado, and bought a ranch; while in Colorado, he purchased the T-Cross brand, and eventually, a 20,000-acre parcel that became the T-Cross Ranch. He later bought a second ranch in Arizona.

The ranches became the place where Marlboro intended to shoot their first commercials — and after meeting Norris, decided to replace a professional model for the gig with him, People reported.

He made the Marlboro commercials for 14 years, his obit stated.

Norris also combined his love of ranching with philanthropy, organizing animal rides for disabled children, according to his obit.

“He made his last range ride in 2017,” and never sold his saddle, the obituary stated.

Norris is survived by a sister, his four children, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.