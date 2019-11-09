Former White House communications director Anthony ScaramucciAnthony ScaramucciScaramucci: Trump will be gone by March 2020 Scaramucci hits back after Bullock solicited personal message of praise Scaramucci visits Cohen in prison MORE said late Friday that there is “no question” that Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden brushes off Bloomberg challenge: ‘I’m pretty far ahead’ Bloomberg officially files to run in Alabama presidential primary Saagar Enjeti: Bloomberg 2020 bid would ‘all but ensure a Bernie Sanders victory’ MORE would be “the No. 1 threat” to President Trump Donald John TrumpKey impeachment witnesses to know as public hearings begin Centrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren’s agenda Nunes demands Schiff testify behind closed doors in Trump impeachment inquiry MORE should the former New York City mayor enter the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

"I think the president would be very intimidated by a guy like Michael Bloomberg," Scaramucci told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "He's a New Yorker, he could stand the onslaught of the president's bullying, he's worth probably five to eight times the president's net worth, he could spend a fortune defending himself and getting ads up in all areas of the country."

“And if Mike Bloomberg got the nomination, it’s very clear to me that he would beat Trump,” Scaramucci added, citing the billionaire businessman’s “level of moderation,” “pro-business nature” and “social progressiveness.”

Bloomberg on Friday officially filed as a candidate for the Alabama Democratic presidential primary, signaling the first step in a possible White House run that could shake up the crowded primary field.

If he enters the race, he would directly face off with former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the two leading moderate candidates.

He would also likely become a top target for progressive front-runners Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who have slammed the rich for holding too much power in U.S. politics and have insisted that the wealthiest Americans should pay higher taxes.

Amid speculation that Bloomberg would launch a presidential bid, Trump said Friday that he doesn’t think the former mayor would perform well in the primary. Trump added, however, that he’d like to run against Bloomberg, whom he nicknamed “little Michael.”

“Little Michael will fail. He’ll spend a lot of money. He’s got some really big issues, he’s got some personal problems and he’s got a lot of other problems,” Trump said. “He will not do very well and if he did, I would be happy. There’s nobody I’d rather run against than little Michael.”