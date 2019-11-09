President TrumpDonald John TrumpKey impeachment witnesses to know as public hearings begin Centrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren’s agenda Nunes demands Schiff testify behind closed doors in Trump impeachment inquiry MORE on Saturday attended a collegiate football game in Alabama joined by Rep. Bradley Byrne Bradley Roberts ByrneThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Bloomberg looks to upend Democratic race Trump: ‘We’ll have to see’ on endorsing Sessions’s Senate bid Former AG Sessions enters Alabama Senate race MORE (R), who is running to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

Byrne was mentioned on a list from the White House of Trump’s guests at the Alabama-Lousiana State University (LSU) game, alongside other Alabama lawmakers. The invitation raises questions about Trump and his highly sought after endorsement for the vulnerable Senate seat that Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) won in 2018.

Notably, Trump’s former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTide, Tigers and Trump: President hopes for home-field advantage in Alabama Eleven GOP senators sign open letter backing Sessions’s comeback bid The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump says Dems shouldn’t hold public hearings MORE was not in attendance in the box. Sessions entered the Republican primary against Bryne and other contenders for the Senate seat, despite friction between Sessions and the president. Their contentious history has sparked doubt that the president will endorse his former AG for the position, and thus on his chances to win in a deep-red, pro-Trump state.

Trump on Friday said that he hadn’t decided whether he wanted to endorse Sessions, with whom he had a sometimes rocky relationship, and said that Sessions had “tough competition.”

Despite wavering support from Trump, 11 senators including Sen.Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyEleven GOP senators sign open letter backing Sessions’s comeback bid Former AG Sessions enters Alabama Senate race On The Money: Retirement savings bill blocked in Senate after fight over amendments | Stopgap bill may set up December spending fight | Hardwood industry pleads for relief from Trump trade war MORE (R), another Saturday guest of the president, threw their support behind Sessions on Friday.

At the game, Trump received a warm reception after being booed at two other recent sporting events.

Byrne said in a tweet Saturday that he was “excited” to be sitting with Trump at the game, and earned a handshake from the president following his announcement.

Trump and Sessions had a rough relationship after Sessions recused himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election.