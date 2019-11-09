President TrumpDonald John TrumpKey impeachment witnesses to know as public hearings begin Centrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren’s agenda Nunes demands Schiff testify behind closed doors in Trump impeachment inquiry MORE tweeted Saturday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP senator defends calling Pelosi ‘dumb’: ‘What I said was accurate’ Overnight Health Care: CDC links vitamin E oil to vaping illnesses | White House calls Pelosi drug price plan ‘unworkable’ | Dem offers bill for state-based ‘Medicare for All’ Democrats aim to impeach Trump by Christmas MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffNunes demands Schiff testify behind closed doors in Trump impeachment inquiry Democrats aim to impeach Trump by Christmas Schiff told Gaetz to ‘absent yourself’ in fiery exchange: impeachment transcript MORE (D-Calif.), among others, should testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

In addition to Pelosi and Schiff, Trump also named “Sleepy Joe Biden Joe BidenCentrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren’s agenda Nunes demands Schiff testify behind closed doors in Trump impeachment inquiry Chris Hayes and his audience troll Trump: ‘Yes, Read the Transcript!’ MORE, the Whistleblower (who miraculously disappeared after I released the transcript of the call), the 2nd Whistleblower (who also disappeared), & the I.G.”

I recommend that Nervous Nancy Pelosi (who backed up Schiff’s lie), Shifty Adam Schiff, Sleepy Joe Biden, the Whistleblower (who miraculously disappeared after I released the transcript of the call), the 2nd Whistleblower (who also disappeared), & the I.G., be part of the list! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2019

Pelosi and Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, have been the main drivers of the impeachment inquiry, which will shift to public hearings this coming week.

Trump’s tweet echoes congressional Republicans’ criticism that the impeachment inquiry has been one-sided and unfair.

The president has also been vocal about the identity of the first whistleblower, saying that their identity should be released.