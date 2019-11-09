President TrumpDonald John TrumpKey impeachment witnesses to know as public hearings begin Centrist Democrats seize on state election wins to rail against Warren’s agenda Nunes demands Schiff testify behind closed doors in Trump impeachment inquiry MORE received a loud, standing ovation at the Alabama-LSU football game Saturday afternoon.

He and first lady Melania Trump were recognized on the scoreboard early in the first quarter of the game.

This is the latest appearance the president has made at a sporting event, though it stands in stark contrast to other, less friendly receptions he’s received.

When President Trump attended Game 5 of the Word Series in Washington, he was met with heavy boos and “lock him up” chants.

Both cheers and boos for Pres Trump at game 5 of the #WorldSeries: pic.twitter.com/KSXiCnsczR — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 28, 2019

Last weekend, the president attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden and was met with more boos and scattered applause.

President Trump getting massively booed as he entered the Garden for #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/ZwmSxlQ4uL — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 3, 2019

However, Bryant-Denny Stadium, one of college football’s largest stadiums, erupted in applause when President Trump was shown.

Trump and Melania given a standing ovation here at Bryant-Denny before chants of U-S-A broke out. pic.twitter.com/iszcBIX56x — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) November 9, 2019

Joining the president at the game were several Alabama lawmakers, including Sen. Richard Shelby (R).