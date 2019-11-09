President Donald Trump reiterated on Saturday that the congressional impeachment investigation into his dealings with the Ukraine is a “witch hunt” while calling for former Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be called as witnesses in the inquiry.

According to Fox News, the president told reporters “The witch hunt continues, lot of witch hunt continues.” Trump added, “The Republicans have never been so united and I think the people of our country have never been so united.”

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the nation’s 45th president indicated he will likely release a transcript of a second phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday. “They want to have a transcript of the other call, the second call, and I’m willing to provide that,” said the president. He continued, “You’ll read the second call, and you’ll tell me if there’s anything wrong with it.”

Trump later took to Twitter with additional recommendations for witnesses, saying “Shifty Adam Schiff” and others should be added to the list.

Democrats say they’ll ‘consider’ GOP request



As reported by TheBlaze, House Republicans also revealed on Saturday they intend to call on Hunter Biden to testify before investigators, along with the whistleblower who filed the complaint about the call. However, it is unclear if Democrats will agree to the Republicans’ proposed witnesses to testify. Fox also reported that pursuant to newly-approved rules governing the impeachment inquiry, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Democrats get to decide who testifies before the committee.

In response to the GOP’s request, Schiff issued a statement saying the Intelligence Committee would evaluate the Republicans’ preferred witnesses and “give due consideration” to those “within the scope of the impeachment inquiry, as voted on by the House.”

Schiff added, “This inquiry is not, and will not serve, however, as a vehicle to undertake the same sham investigations into the Bidens or 2016 that the President pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit, or to facilitate the President’s effort to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against the whistleblower who courageously raised the initial alarm.”

Republicans respond

Meanwhile, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) noted in a statement that Trump should be able to cross-examine his accusers. “Because President Trump should be afforded an opportunity to confront his accusers, the anonymous whistleblower should testify.”

Nunes, who is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, added that “given the multiple discrepancies between the whistleblower’s complaint and the closed-door testimony of the witnesses, it is imperative that the American people hear definitively how the whistleblower developed his or her information, and who else the whistleblower may have fed the information he or she gathered and how that treatment of classified information may have led to the false narrative being perpetrated by the Democrats during this process.”