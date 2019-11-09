The Virginia House of Representatives — which was flipped blue in Tuesday’s elections — made history Saturday by naming Eileen Filler-Corn the Speaker of the House, The Washington Post reported.

Filler-Corn is the first woman and the first Jewish woman to hold the position in the House’s 400-year history.

She was chosen by members of the House Democratic Caucus, who voted via secret ballot in a Richmond, Va., hotel.

Additionally, the caucus voted Charniele Herring majority leader and Rip Sullivan caucus chairman.

Herring is the first woman and the first African American to be the chamber’s majority leader.

Filler-Corn won’t officially become the Speaker until the newly elected House convenes in January.