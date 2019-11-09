Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, says it was a good thing that voters in Tucson, Ariz. rejected Proposition 205, which would have turned the city into a sanctuary for illegal immigrants—but he’s warning that the battle isn’t over yet.

“What’s scary though is listening to the new mayor down here, she said she’s going to do everything she can to continue pushing this issue on future ballots,” said Del Cueto.

Tucson is one of Arizona’s most liberal cities and had the initiative passed, it would have made it the first sanctuary city in the state. (RELATED: Border Official Responds To Ocasio-Cortez’s Detention Facility Twitter Rampage.)

Del Cueto also reacted to the recent murders in Mexico and also Bernie Sanders’ call for decriminalizing border crossings.

WATCH: [embedded content]

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

