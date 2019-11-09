Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Friday that she would consider suspending deportations of illegal immigrants to force Congress to approve her immigration agenda if she is elected president.

“I am open to suspending deportations, particularly as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform,” Warren said at a North Carolina town hall.

“I believe that what we’re doing right now with ICE focusing on people who do not pose a threat — that when ICE comes into our communities and takes our neighbors, our friends, our family members — that they do not make this country safer,” she added.

The Democratic presidential contender was asked by a woman, who spoke through a translator, whether she would enact a “moratorium on deportations” if she is elected president, including the suspension of immigrants who possess criminal backgrounds.

Of course, Warren also bashed the Trump administration’s immigration policies as “fundamentally wrong” and said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents should focus their energy on “real threats.” She also said she supports “decriminalizing border crossings,” a policy that fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also supports.

During the event, which was hosted by a “pro-Latinx” activist group, Warren also said her controversial Medicare for All plan would provide health insurance coverage for illegal immigrants, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Medicare for All, as I put this together, covers everyone regardless of immigration status — and that’s it,” Warren said. “I believe health care is a basic human right, and we fight for basic human rights. But let me tell you another reason why I do it. It fits with my immigration plan, and that is — my immigration plan is to put the people who are here to stay on a path to citizenship.”