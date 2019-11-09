President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, were greeted by cheers and chants of “USA!” on Saturday at the Alabama-LSU Game.

Watch:

ROLL TRUMP ROLL – great crowd and greeting at the Alabama vs. LSU game today! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zRTxC69tEJ — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) November 9, 2019

ICYMI: Trump gets an Alabama welcome at Bryant-Denny Stadium for #LSUvsBAMA (📹 @MattCHousto)pic.twitter.com/WfUUtDDXXD — 5Dimes Sportsbook (@5DimesSB) November 9, 2019

Alabama and LSU fans welcome President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1odLcOQJ9I — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) November 9, 2019

President Trump got a rousing ovation in Alabama. Shortly after, Bama fumbled in the red zone and LSU scored.Ὀ (🎥: @seungminkim)pic.twitter.com/RShrdlo5la — theScore (@theScore) November 9, 2019

The visit marks President Trump’s third different sporting event attended in just the last few weeks. The president attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Nationals and the Astros and he became the first sitting president in U.S. history to attend a UFC fight last weekend. In addition, the president also hosted the Nationals at the White House after their World Series victory.

This, however, is not Trump’s first time attending a big time SEC matchup. The president was also in attendance when Alabama took on Georgia for the national championship at the end of the 2017 season.

