Former New York mayor Michael BloombergMichael Rubens BloombergActor Robert De Niro: Trump must be ‘held accountable’ with impeachment inquiry Scaramucci: Trump sees Bloomberg as threat Biden brushes off Bloomberg challenge: ‘I’m pretty far ahead’ MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer National Security Adviser John Bolton gets book deal: report Trump administration proposes fee for asylum applications, spike in other immigration fees Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event MORE by 6 percentage points in a hypothetical 2020 match-up, a new poll shows.

Bloomberg, who on Friday filed as a Democratic presidential candidate in Alabama but has not announced an official campaign, leads Trump, 43 to 37 percent with 21 percent unsure, according to the Morning Consult/Politico survey released early Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Strategists say Warren ‘Medicare for All’ plan could appeal to centrists Ocasio-Cortez: Exxon Mobil ‘knew exactly what it was doing’ MORE (I-Vt.) leads Trump, 45 to 40 percent with 16 percent unsure. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Strategists say Warren ‘Medicare for All’ plan could appeal to centrists JPMorgan CEO: Notion I’m not a patriot ‘dead wrong’ MORE (D-Mass.) leads the president, 45 to 39 percent with 15 percent unsure, and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event Strategists say Warren ‘Medicare for All’ plan could appeal to centrists MORE leads him, 44 to 40 percent with 16 percent unsure. The survey has a 3-point margin of error for the head-to-head matchups.

Pollsters also found, however, that Bloomberg pulls 4 percent support in the crowded Democratic field, and has the highest disapprovals of any candidate, with 25 percent. His net favorability is highest among primary voters 65 or older and those who identify as conservative, and lowest among self-identified independents and those aged 18-29.

The poll, conducted Nov. 8 among 2,225 voters considering voting in their respective state primary or caucus, shows Biden continuing to lead the Democratic field with 31 percent, followed by Sanders with 20 percent and Warren with 18 percent.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Actor Robert De Niro: Trump must be ‘held accountable’ with impeachment inquiry Buttigieg acknowledges ‘struggle’ with racial inequality in South Bend police force, calling it a ‘national challenge’ MORE, with 8 percent, and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDecember Democratic debate venue switched to Loyola Marymount University Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event Harris shares video addressing staffers the night Trump was elected: ‘This is some sh-t’ MORE (D-Calif.), with 6 percent, round out the top five.

Those results have a 2-point margin of error.

If he enters the race, observers expect Bloomberg to skip the early contests, and run in the “Super Tuesday” primaries.