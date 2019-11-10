Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, claims in her new book that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House chief of staff John Kelly attempted to recruit her to subvert President Donald Trump.

According to the Washington Post, Haley writes in “With All Due Respect” that Tillerson and Kelly confided in her that Trump was unsuited for the office of the presidency and they were resisting his directives in the best interests of the country.

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly sought to recruit her to work around and subvert Trump, but she refused, Haley writes in a new book, “With All Due Respect,” which also describes Tillerson as “exhausting” and imperious and Kelly as suspicious of her access to Trump. “Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote. “It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing,” Haley wrote of the views the two men held. Tillerson also told her that people would die if Trump was unchecked, Haley wrote.

Haley writes in her new book that she refused their efforts and noted Tillerson and Kelly both felt threatened by her amicable relationship with the president. The Post reported that Haley said that during her time in the administration she felt obligated “to carry out [Trump’s] wishes since he was the one elected by voters.”

Additionally, Haley recalled feeling unconvinced when Tillerson told her he was resisting the president’s decisions because “if he didn’t, people would die…”

‘They should’ve been saying that to the president’

In an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning” with anchor Norah O’Donnell, the former governor of South Carolina said she was offended by the two men’s comments and that instead of sharing their concerns with her, Tillerson and Kelly should have addressed them directly with the president.

[I]nstead of saying that to me, they should’ve been saying that to the president, not asking me to join them on their sidebar plan. It should’ve been, “Go tell the president what your differences are, and quit if you don’t like what he’s doing.” But to undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing. And it goes against the Constitution, and it goes against what the American people want. And it was offensive.”

As reported by TheBlaze, Haley has also strongly defended Trump from accusations that his dealings with Ukraine merit impeachment during her interview with CBS.

“When you look at that transcript, there is nothing in the transcript that warrants the ‘death penalty’ for the president,” she told O’Donnell.