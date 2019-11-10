Conservative radio host Andrew Wilkow ripped establishment Republicans in a recent interview, saying they have not sufficiently supported President Donald Trump and have ignored the will of their voters.

Wilkow told the Daily Caller that he’s not sure how many Republicans “really understand” conservatism, and claimed that many elected Republicans forget their voters as soon as they get to Washington, D.C.

See what Wilkow had to say about Trump, the GOP, and more in this exclusive Daily Caller interview.

[embedded content]

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out