There is no crime to be found amid the House Democrats’ latest impeachment inquiry, which should “frighten” all Americans, says legal expert Alan Dershowitz.

“Whether you’re from New York or the middle of the country, you should be frightened by efforts to try to create crimes out of nothing,” Dershowitz told “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y., per The Hill. “Well, I spent the afternoon yesterday searching the federal criminal statutes from beginning to end. I couldn’t find the crime.”

Dershowitz has long argued the justice system should be used to investigate the commission of crime, not actively seek investigations of Americans to find if a crime might have been committed.

“First they made up collusion,” Dershowitz, a self-proclaimed Democrat himself, told host John Catsimatidis of impeachment-seeking Democrats.

“I searched the statute books,” he added. “There’s no crime of collusion . . . with a foreign country. After that, they said obstruction of Congress.”

Americans should drop their animus of President Donald Trump and realize the “danger” of what is transpiring from the always evolving effort to get him out of office.

“In a desperate effort to try to find crimes [committed by] President Trump, they’re just making it up,” Dershowitz said, per The Hill. “And that means we are all in danger.”