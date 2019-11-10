Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz during an appearance on Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio equated the Democrats’ obsession with impeaching President Donald Trump to the KGB under former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin.

Dershowitz argued that the Democrats are “making up crimes” and weaponizing impeachment against Trump.

“Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, whether you’re from New York or the middle of the country, you should be frightened by efforts to try to create crimes out of nothing,” Dershowitz told host John Catsimatidis. “The latest twist was people on television, particularly CNN and MSNBC, are saying that if the president or somebody else were to name the whistleblower in the Ukrainian situation that person would be guilty of a crime. Well, I spent the afternoon yesterday searching the federal criminal statutes from beginning to end. I couldn’t find the crime.”

“It reminds me of what Lavrentiy Beria, the head of the KGB, said to Stalin. He said, ‘Show me the man, and I’ll find you the crime,’ which he really meant, ‘I’ll make up the crime.’ And so the Democrats are now making up crimes,” he added.

